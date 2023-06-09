WOW! Palak Purswani reveals if she is going to be part of Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI : Palak Purswani is a known personality on television and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her role in the serial “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke” and has been a part of many web series.

The actress these days was grabbing headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she played the game well. But somewhere, she couldn’t connect with the audience and hence, was eliminated from the show.

Her friendship with Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar was spoken about and of course, her tiff with Avinash Sachdev and Pooja Bhatt made news outside the house.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Palak Purswani gets saved from elimination as she manages to complete the Bigg Boss task

Her journey in the show was short lived and she was eliminated within one week of the show.

Recently, while interacting with the media she spoke about doing Bigg Boss Season17 she said “ I am ever ready to do Bigg Boss my 108 days clothes are packed so that when I get a call I am ready to do and from this show I have learnt a big lesson and that is I will never breach any contract of any show”

Well, there is no doubt that Palak looked very promising in the initial days but then she was eliminated owing to less votes.

There is no doubt that the fans would love to see her on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Palak Purswani talks about her excitement of interacting with Salman Khan during the weekend episode and reveals why she signed the show