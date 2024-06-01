Wow: Pandya Store actress Priyanshi Yadav’s latest reel with co-actor Abhishek Sharma on ‘Lut put gaya’ is sure to bring a wide smile on your face! (Watch Video)

MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television. The show was extremely popular when it launched initially and starred Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Krutika Desai and many more.

While Krutika Desai was retained in the second season, there were new actors who were roped in and introduced as the Makwana family. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads in the second season.

The show presents high voltage drama and it recently saw the demolition of the Pandya Store.

The show recently showcased that Chiku will abuse Amrish and just then Dhaval will warn Chiku that he is marrying his sister and should behave himself. Chiku however tells Dhaval that since he is marrying his sister Isha is now his ‘Jijaji’. Meanwhile during Dhaval’s haldi ceremony, Natasha realizes that her bracelet has fallen into Dhaval’s haldi bowl.

Natasha has to get her bracelet back anyhow.

The cast of the show not only shoots for interesting sequences but also have their share of laughters, pranks, sharing of meals and interesting tidbits from the day. With social media having a major influence on people, actors often click pictures, posts, make videos, give interesting BTS glimpses and even make reels for their fans and followers.

Now, Priyanshi , Abhishek Sharma and Kenil Sanghvi, who is a choreographer by profession, made a fun reel on the song ‘Lut put gaya’ from the film Dunki. Kenil seems to have choreographed a song for a sequence in the show.

