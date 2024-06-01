Wow: Pandya Store actress Priyanshi Yadav’s latest reel with co-actor Abhishek Sharma on ‘Lut put gaya’ is sure to bring a wide smile on your face! (Watch Video)

Priyanshi , Abhishek Sharma and Kenil Sanghvi, who is a choreographer by profession, made a fun reel on the song ‘Lut put gaya’ from the film Dunki.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 17:40
Priyanshi Yadav

MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television. The show was extremely popular when it launched initially and starred Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Krutika Desai and many more.

While Krutika Desai was retained in the second season, there were new actors who were roped in and introduced as the Makwana family. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads in the second season.

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha will try to find ways to halt Dhaval and Suhani’s wedding

The show presents high voltage drama and it recently saw the demolition of the Pandya Store. 

The show recently showcased that Chiku will abuse Amrish and just then Dhaval will warn Chiku that he is marrying his sister and should behave himself. Chiku however tells Dhaval that since he is marrying his sister Isha is now his ‘Jijaji’. Meanwhile during Dhaval’s haldi ceremony, Natasha realizes that her bracelet has fallen into Dhaval’s haldi bowl.

Natasha has to get her bracelet back anyhow.

The cast of the show not only shoots for interesting sequences but also have their share of laughters, pranks, sharing of meals and interesting tidbits from the day. With social media having a major influence on people, actors often click pictures, posts, make videos, give interesting BTS glimpses and even make reels for their fans and followers.

Now, Priyanshi , Abhishek Sharma and Kenil Sanghvi, who is a choreographer by profession, made a fun reel on the song ‘Lut put gaya’ from the film Dunki. Kenil seems to have choreographed a song for a sequence in the show.

Take a look:

Isn’t the performance great?

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Romantic! Dhaval will grab Natasha and apply haldi on her

Stay tuned to this space for more information.

Pandya Store Priyanshi Yadav Abhishek Sharma Kenil Sanghvi Dunki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 17:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Anirudh's Desperate Measures to Conceal Identity as Mysterious Husband Threatens Exposure
MUMBAI : Star Plus TV serial 'Jhanak' takes an intense turn as Anirudh (Krushal Ahuja) finds himself resorting to...
pinkypinkySpoiler Alert! Imlie: Agastya's Shocking Revenge Threatens to Break Ties with Imlie
MUMBAI : The Star Plus Hindi TV serial 'Imlie' takes an intense and dramatic turn as Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) becomes...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Adhik Demands Ishani's Custody, Pakhi's Evil Tactics Unleashed
MUMBAI: The emotional drama in Star Plus' popular TV serial 'Anupama' takes a bitter turn as Adhik (Gaurav Khanna)...
Spoiler Alert! Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Adi and Radhika's Grand Wedding Threatens to Shatter Kavya's Dreams
MUMBAI : Sony TV's popular serial 'Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon' is all set to dazzle audiences with a grand wedding,...
Anupamaa: OMG! Aadhya and Anuj get reminded of a fond memory with Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: OMG! Agastya finds the real reason behind Vishwa and Imlie’s wedding
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Recent Stories
AR rahman
Happy Birthday A R Rahman! From Deadpool 2 to The Accidental Husband, times when Hollywood films borrowed the singer/musician’s music
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is how Abhishek Kumar will re – enter the house; read to know how
Vicky
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain reveals Ankita Lokhande is the reason he has lost all his friends
Dipika Kakar
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wow! After 20 kgs Biryani, Dipika Kakar bakes Australian lamingtons for the cast and crew
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui gets a special proposal from this social media fashionista
Indian Idol Season 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Menuka Poudel forgets her lyrics as she performs guest Sanjay Dutt encourages her to continue
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav extends support to Abhishek Kumar