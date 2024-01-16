Wow! Pandya Store’s Rohit Chandel shares an impressive milestone of the show, check it out

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry. The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Shocking! Amresh's world gets shaken by Worker's Demands

Rohit Chandel is a well known name in the TV industry who plays the lead role of Dhaval in Pandya Store. The actor has a huge fan following and he keeps sharing posts and reels that keep fans entertained.

Pandya Store has now completed 1000 episodes and the cast and crew cut a cake and celebrated this milestone. Rohit shared pictures of the celebrations and wrote, “Happy 1000. Couldn’t have been possible without previous cast crew and fandom.”

Check out his stories here;

What are your thoughts on Rohit Chandel’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’

Lead actress Priyanshi Yadav too shared the milestone on her Insta story;

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.