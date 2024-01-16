Wow! Pandya Store’s Rohit Chandel shares an impressive milestone of the show, check it out

Rohit Chandel is a well known name in the TV industry who plays the lead role of Dhaval in Pandya Store. The actor has a huge fan following and he keeps sharing posts and reels that keep fans entertained.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 13:01
Rohit Chandel

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry. The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Shocking! Amresh's world gets shaken by Worker's Demands

Rohit Chandel is a well known name in the TV industry who plays the lead role of Dhaval in Pandya Store. The actor has a huge fan following and he keeps sharing posts and reels that keep fans entertained. 

Pandya Store has now completed 1000 episodes and the cast and crew cut a cake and celebrated this milestone. Rohit shared pictures of the celebrations and wrote, “Happy 1000. Couldn’t have been possible without previous cast crew and fandom.”

Check out his stories here;

What are your thoughts on Rohit Chandel’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’

Lead actress Priyanshi Yadav too shared the milestone on her Insta story;

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishita Dev Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Kunwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 13:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Maharani 3 teaser! Maharani is back and this time with the weapon of education
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the moat loved series of all time is Maharani, the series had successful season 1 and season 2,...
Anupamaa : OH NO! Adhya will take the biggest promise from Anuj of forgetting Anupama forever and to move on in life with Shruti
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Aww! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday at the beach in LA, check out pictures
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry as...
Exclusive! Dhoom and Rowdy Rathore actor Bhupindder Bhoopii roped in for Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another...
Luxurious! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal buys a lavish Lamborghini Huracan valued at ₹5 Crore; Know here more!
MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was shockingly eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 after receiving the...
Happy Birthday! Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday with the love of his life Kiara Advani, check out this adorable video
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra has been in the industry for some time now and has made a name for himself. The actor has a...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Aww! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday at the beach in LA, check out pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anurag Dobhal
Luxurious! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal buys a lavish Lamborghini Huracan valued at ₹5 Crore; Know here more!
Krutika Desai
MUST READ: Being a lead of a show is really tough; I chased all the difficulties and obstacles: Krutika Desai on Gauna – Ek Pratha going off-air
Pandya Store
Star Plus Show Pandya Store Completes A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes, Rohit Chandel Shares His Excitement On The Feat!
Anupamaa and Anuj
Must Read: Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn's 2.0 version leaves fans excited; trend them as #GARUP as they want Anuj, Anupamaa and Aadhya to reunite!
Juhi Singh Bajwa and Niharika Chouksey
Off-Screen Bonding Amid On-Screen Drama: Juhi Singh Bajwa and Niharika Chouksey's Unlikely Friendship Steals the Spotlight in 'Aaina'
Rajiv
Must read! Rajiv Adatia supports Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain, shares his opinion on the family drama