WOW! Pandya store's Rishita aka Simran gives utter childhood nostalgia, Check out her adventurous post

His relationship with Raavi is in peril as she is still waiting for him while he is stuck some place away from her and isn’t allowed to leave.

 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 18:10
WOW! Pandya store's Rishita aka Simran gives utter childhood nostalgia, Check out her adventurous post

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite. 

Also read Pandya Store: Whoa! Shiva is denied his return to the Pandyas, his relationship with Raavi in trouble

In this video we see that Rishita aka Simran Budharup is swinging on one of the branches of a banyan tree. No doubt many of you must have done this fun activity in your childhood. Sometimes it's a great way to relive childhood no matter how old you are just like Simran. Take  a look at this super adorable video.

Check out the video

Also read  Pandya Store: Oh no! Suman forces Raavi to become a widow

Meanwhile in the show will see that, the villagers then treat him and hold him captive for the sake of the village head’s daughter and they prohibit him from going back. Now, his relationship with Raavi is in peril as she is still waiting for him while he is stuck some place away from her and isn’t allowed to leave.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus Tellychakkar.com poll
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 18:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! I was free of worries as I was occupied with work: Pooja Banerjee on being a mother
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Stunning! Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in absolutely unrecognizable in THIS web show
MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff is one such veteran actor, who’s on-screen energy is incredible and never ceases...
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
MUMBAI: The next film of superstar Rajinikanth has been titled Jailer. Sun Pictures announced its title on social media...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa takes matters in her hand, The chawl blames Pushpa for water supply being cut
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. The...
Throwback! When Natasa Stankovic Pandya thought she got evicted from Bigg Boss because of less visibility; details inside
MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic Pandya, who is a Serbian dancer, model, and actress based in Mumbai, India, has carved a place...
WOW! Pandya store's Rishita aka Simran gives utter childhood nostalgia, Check out her adventurous post
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
Superb! Rajinikanth's new film announced
Latest Video