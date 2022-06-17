WOW! Pandya store's Rishita aka Simran gives utter childhood nostalgia, Check out her adventurous post

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In this video we see that Rishita aka Simran Budharup is swinging on one of the branches of a banyan tree. No doubt many of you must have done this fun activity in your childhood. Sometimes it's a great way to relive childhood no matter how old you are just like Simran. Take a look at this super adorable video.

Meanwhile in the show will see that, the villagers then treat him and hold him captive for the sake of the village head’s daughter and they prohibit him from going back. Now, his relationship with Raavi is in peril as she is still waiting for him while he is stuck some place away from her and isn’t allowed to leave.

