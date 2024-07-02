Wow! Pandya Store's Rohit Chandel shares a captivating new Promo of the show, check it out

Rohit has a huge fan following and loves to share interesting updates on his show. Currently on Pandya Store, Rohti plays the role of Dhaval and his chemistry with Priyanshi has been grabbing attention.
Rohit Chandel

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry. The show has taken a 15 years leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Shocking! Amresh's world gets shaken by Worker's Demands

Rohit has a huge fan following and loves to share interesting updates on his show. Currently on Pandya Store, Rohti plays the role of Dhaval and his chemistry with Priyanshi has been grabbing attention. Rohit has now shared the latest promo of the show where an emotional angle is shown between Dhaval aka Rohit and Amrish aka Ankur Nayyar.

Check out the video here;

What are your thoughts on Rohit’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

In the current track, As Natasha grapples with the shock of Dhawal's revelation and his deep love for her, she wonders if she can mend the broken relationship between the estranged brothers. The unfolding events promise to be gripping as Natasha navigates the complexities of family dynamics and love, hoping to reunite Amresh and Dhawal once again.

Also Read- Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

