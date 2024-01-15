Wow! Pankhuri Awasthy's twin babies mark an important milestone, check it out

Pankhuri Rode recently embraced motherhood and welcomed a twin girl Radhya and twin boy Raditya with hubby Gautam Rode. The couple have a huge fan base and love to share little glimpses of their babies.
Pankhuri

MUMBAI : Pankhuri Awasthy is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been known for shows like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was earlier seen in the show Maddam sir in the role of robot Police officer named ASI Mira. The actress has won the hearts of her fans with her performance in every show that she has taken up.

Pankhuri Rode recently embraced motherhood and welcomed a twin girl Radhya and twin boy Raditya with hubby Gautam Rode. The couple have a huge fan base and love to share little glimpses of their babies.

Recently Pankhuri shared a picture of two silver bowls with spoons marking the celebration of the Annaprashan ceremony, which depicts the time babies begin having other foods other than mother’s milk, and it is a big milestone for babies.

Sharing the picture, Pankhuri captioned it, “Annaprashan”

