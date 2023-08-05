Wow! Parth Samthaan bags a South film titled ‘Alaninnucheri’

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television and has a massive fan following. The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu and became a household name. His pairing with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms and keeps his fans updated. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor has now surprised his fans by announcing that he is going to be a part of a Tollywood film, which will also star Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

Sharing a series of pictures of himself, Parth captioned it, “I have always been a fan of South films and now starting my own chapter in it #gratitude

Parth has impressed his fans on Television by being part of shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2' and he has also reprised his role in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4.

