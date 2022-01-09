Wow! Prince Narula reveals his Bollywood dream; says “The industry is already launching their kids and relatives where will they have time for us”

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Prince grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He has also been associated with Roadies where he was the mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Recently he was seen in the show Lock Upp. He wasn’t a contestant on the show but was a part of it to guide the contestants and show them the right path.

In a recent interview, Prince spoke about his Bollywood dreams where he said: “Like everyone even I would want to make my way to Bollywood but the problem is The industry is already launching their kids and relatives where will they have time for us by that time we would get old and I have realised where we are and what we are good at that’s what we should do and hence I am here in television, but I think post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s death a lot of things have changed in the movie industry.”

