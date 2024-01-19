Wow! Pushpa Impossible's Karuna Pandey shares a snippet of her upcoming mesmerizing performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan calls it "flawless" check out the video

Karuna Pandey who played the lead role of Pushpa has been winning the hearts of audiences with her performance.
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar and Navin Pandita. The show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

Karuna Pandey who played the lead role of Pushpa has been winning the hearts of audiences with her performance. The actress is currently also showing her amazing dance moves on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She has now shared a snippet of her upcoming captivating performance. Judge Farah Khan is heard calling her performance Flawless.

Take a look at it here;

