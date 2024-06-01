Wow! Rab Se Hai Dua's Aditi Sharma shares the show's new promo, check it out

MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show premiered recently and is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show.

Aditi Sharma who plays the role of Dua in the show has now shared the latest promo of the show. IN the promo, Dua’s godh bharai ceremony is going on when GHazal shows up and announces that she too is pregnant leaving everyone in shock.

Sharing the promo, Aditi wrote, “Gazal ki pregnancy ka sach kya laayega Haider aur Dua ki zindagi mein ek naya toofan? Dekhiye #RabbSeHaiDua, har roz, raat 10:30 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi @zee5shows par.”

