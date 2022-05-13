WOW! Rashami Desai's solo trip to US is setting travel goals, deet inside!

She is currently seen in the show, Naagin-6, in which she plays a double role. Her acting skills have won her a huge fan-following.The diva gained immense popularity with her stint in reality show Bigg Boss-13. She made her television debut with Raven.
WOW! Rashami Desai solo trip to US is all setting travel goals

Rashami Desai has been ruling the television industry ever since her debut. Currently, the actor has gone on a solo trip to US. The diva is seen exploring the countrty, from local streets to popular destinations and we can't stop swooning over the beautifull sights and the gorgeous actress.

She recently dropped a video of her, enjoying vacation time to its full potential! Take a look at her happy moments! 

Check out the video

She is currently seen in the show, Naagin-6, in which she plays a double role. Her acting skills have won her a huge fan-following. The diva gained immense popularity with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss-13. She made her television debut with Ravan.

Later on, got featured in many shows including Pari Hoon Main, Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She also appeared in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss 13 and 15.

The actress starred alongside actor Tanuj Virwani in the online series Tandoor on the OTT platform, MX Player.

