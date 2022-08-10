WOW! Before romancing Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad Arora aka Satya has romanced these beautiful divas on-screen

MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Harshad Arora has recently made an entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actor is seen as Dr Satya Adhikari in the show and is paired opposite Ayesha Singh.

Ayesha has become a household name for her role as Sai Joshi in the drama series.

Well, Sai and Satya's marriage track is yet to be shown but the viewers are quite excited about it.

Harshad's chemistry with Ayesha in the show has already become a huge hit.

This is not the first time when Harshad's on-screen chemistry with his co-star has become a huge hit.

So, let's take a look at actresses whom the handsome hunk romanced in his previous shows before Ayesha:

1. Preetika Rao

The actor romanced Preetika in Colors' Beintehaa. The duo's on-screen jodi became a huge hit among the fans.

2. Tridha Choudhary

Harshad was seen romancing Tridha in the show Dahleez. Fans were in love with Tridha and Harshad's jodi.

3. Neha Solanki

The cute actor was seen opposite Neha in the show Mayavi Maling and impressed everyone with his chemistry.

4. Carry On Alia

The actor was seen opposite Anusha Mishra in the show. Fans found their on-screen chemistry cute.

5. Ishita Dutta

The actor was seen in Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani opposite actress Ishita.

In the same show, he was also seen opposite Patrali Chattopadhyay.

He also romanced Jasmine Avasia in the show.

So, which actress did you like the most romancing with Harshad? Tell us in the comments.

