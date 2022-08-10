WOW! Before romancing Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad Arora aka Satya has romanced these beautiful divas on-screen

This is not the first time when Harshad's on-screen chemistry with his co-star has become a huge hit.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 12:39
Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Harshad Arora has recently made an entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actor is seen as Dr Satya Adhikari in the show and is paired opposite Ayesha Singh. 

Ayesha has become a household name for her role as Sai Joshi in the drama series. 

Well, Sai and Satya's marriage track is yet to be shown but the viewers are quite excited about it. 

Harshad's chemistry with Ayesha in the show has already become a huge hit. 

This is not the first time when Harshad's on-screen chemistry with his co-star has become a huge hit. 

So, let's take a look at actresses whom the handsome hunk romanced in his previous shows before Ayesha:

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

1. Preetika Rao 

The actor romanced Preetika in Colors' Beintehaa. The duo's on-screen jodi became a huge hit among the fans.

2. Tridha Choudhary 

Harshad was seen romancing Tridha in the show Dahleez. Fans were in love with Tridha and Harshad's jodi. 

3. Neha Solanki 

The cute actor was seen opposite Neha in the show Mayavi Maling and impressed everyone with his chemistry.

4. Carry On Alia

The actor was seen opposite Anusha Mishra in the show. Fans found their on-screen chemistry cute. 

5. Ishita Dutta

The actor was seen in Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani opposite actress Ishita.

In the same show, he was also seen opposite Patrali Chattopadhyay. 

He also romanced Jasmine Avasia in the show. 

So, which actress did you like the most romancing with Harshad? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat tracks down Sai and Savi at the bus stand and won’t let them leave for Mumbai

Ayesha Singh Harshad Arora Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Colors Preetika Rao Ishita Dutta Tridha Choudhary Neha Solanki Anusha Mishra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 12:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
MUMBAI :Bhumika Chawla’s next is the much-talked-about Bollywood venture Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). The actor...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is a entertaining film, but with a few flaws
MUMBAI: After Pathaan, now all eyes are on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is...
Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Wow! Parul Gulati drops some jaw dropping pictures as she enjoys her vacation
MUMBAI: Actress Parul Gulati has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting across platforms,...
Is Ravie Dubey's insta story hinting at a social-media ‘detox’ break for three weeks?
MUMBAI :Being die-heart fans of celebs, one makes sure to check their social media accounts everyday to know about...
WOW! Before romancing Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad Arora aka Satya has romanced these beautiful divas on-screen
MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Harshad Arora has recently made an entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai...
Recent Stories
Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!
social-media
Is Ravie Dubey's insta story hinting at a social-media ‘detox’ break for three weeks?
He is both practical and strong as I am in real life
Vishal Sharma feels a lot like his onscreen avatar in Junooniyatt: He is both practical and strong as I am in real life
Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi confirmed
Confirmed! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi confirmed as contestants for the Rohit Shetty hosted show, latter says "I’m excited"
celebrate Eid with family
Abdu Rozik returns to hometown to celebrate Eid with family
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' celebrates its 100 episodes
Cast of 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' celebrates its 100 episodes