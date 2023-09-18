Wow! Rubina Dilaik opens up on Abhinav Shukla's excitement as dad-to-be and babymoon adventures

There have been rumours about Rubina Dilaik being pregnant for a very long time. It all began when the two were observed in front of a structure housing a maternity clinic. The actress dismissed the rumours, claiming that they had gone to an office and that going forward, she would pay closer attention to what businesses are located on a property.
Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik, a television actress, is expecting her first child with husband Abhinav Shukla. On a baby moon, they're staying in Los Angeles. In a video, the actress claimed that she and Abhinav were starting a new phase in their relationship. This is a significant development in their lives, she claimed.

Also read: Congratulations! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to embrace parenthood; the actor confirms being pregnant

The actress admitted that she is anxious, but Abhinav Shukla is thrilled and taking the experience in stride. She claimed that because they face fresh difficulties and emotions every day, they are at a loss for words.

They had a laid-back trip, according to Rubina Dilaik. The actress appeared to be extremely at ease. According to Rubina Dilaik, she needed more time to comprehend this new stage of her life. The actress stated that as she enters a new future, she wants to explore new possibilities.

Before settling down and starting a family, the two have always expressed a desire to travel extensively. This was also mentioned by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14. But in keeping with their vow to one another, the pair keeps exploring together. This time, their unborn child is feeling the wanderlust of its parents. Best wishes to the couple!

