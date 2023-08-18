Wow! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and team raises voice in support of the street dogs

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa.

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down!

The audience enjoys staying up to date on news about their favourite celebrity and shows. While they wait for their shot, actors frequently update their followers on glimpses into their lives and occasionally about what happens on the sets behind the scenes.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and many others have recently shared some videos of street dogs.

Rupali's pet love is very well known to everyone. She is known for taking stand for animals. Very often, we have seen her sharing posts regarding her love for dogs.

She posted a video on Instagram of a dog attempting to escape while someone is trying to catch them. The video's caption read, "Let's be the voice of these voiceless."

Dogg was detained for meat, and the incident appears to have been recorded in the streets of Jogeshwari, Mumbai.

Sudhanshu Pandey, who co-starred with her on the show, also posted a similar video in support of the dog on his social media platform.

Rupali appears to truly love dogs as she has shared numerous photos of them. The actress appears to favour adopting pets rather than purchasing them, which is yet another solid argument in favour of animal welfare as stray animals are raised in families.

As earlier revealed, the actors and actresses of the show Anupamaa are huge animal lovers.

