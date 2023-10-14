Wow! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Nishtha Sharma's joy soars as Himesh Reshammiya offers her to sing a song in his movie

MUMBAI:Zee TV's famed singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has triumphantly returned after the tremendous success of its previous season. Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik serve as the show's distinguished judges, and Aditya Narayan serves as the flamboyant host. Talented contenders from all over the nation competed for the coveted top twelve slots as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 got off to a smooth start.

The top 11 talented singers are currently mesmerizing the judges with their unique vocals and undying passion for singing. The 'Family Special' show this weekend will feature Neeti Mohan's sisters, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan, so viewers are in for a treat.

All the contestants gave it their all in this special episode, trying to win over the judges and audience members. The performance of the song "Albela Sajan" by Nishtha Sharma, really won everyone over. Judge Anu Malik was so affected by her performance that he even stood on top of the judge's table to give her a standing ovation. But the compliments didn't end there.

She was also praised by Shakti Mohan, who said that she thinks Nishtha belongs with the Mohan sisters. Nishtha received praise from each judge and special guest in their own particular way, but Judge Himesh Reshammiya went above and beyond by giving her the chance to sing in his future movie!

Himesh Reshammiya stated, "I feel that you have given a performance better than a finale-worthy performance today. Honestly, after this performance, I think you are ready to sing any genre's songs. There are a lot of singers who come into this industry but not everyone gets their Bollywood break as a singer. But today, I will give you a song in my movie which will be a blockbuster song and will never be forgotten. In fact, I will give you the best song which will be loved by everyone, and after that song, you will definitely get many more opportunities in the industry."

Wait until you see how the other contenders do this weekend; Nishtha is ecstatic that Himesh Reshammiya has given her this chance! This Saturday at 9 p.m. on Zee TV, watch Sa Re Ga Ma to see this "Family Special" episode!

