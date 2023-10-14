Wow! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Nishtha Sharma's joy soars as Himesh Reshammiya offers her to sing a song in his movie

The top 11 talented singers are currently mesmerizing the judges with their unique voice and undying passion for singing. The 'Family Special' show this weekend will feature Neeti Mohan's sisters, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan, so viewers are in for a treat.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 16:23
Himesh

MUMBAI:Zee TV's famed singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has triumphantly returned after the tremendous success of its previous season. Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik serve as the show's distinguished judges, and Aditya Narayan serves as the flamboyant host. Talented contenders from all over the nation competed for the coveted top twelve slots as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 got off to a smooth start.

(Also read: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on-air

The top 11 talented singers are currently mesmerizing the judges with their unique vocals and undying passion for singing. The 'Family Special' show this weekend will feature Neeti Mohan's sisters, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan, so viewers are in for a treat.

All the contestants gave it their all in this special episode, trying to win over the judges and audience members. The performance of the song "Albela Sajan" by Nishtha Sharma, really won everyone over. Judge Anu Malik was so affected by her performance that he even stood on top of the judge's table to give her a standing ovation. But the compliments didn't end there.

She was also praised by Shakti Mohan, who said that she thinks Nishtha belongs with the Mohan sisters. Nishtha received praise from each judge and special guest in their own particular way, but Judge Himesh Reshammiya went above and beyond by giving her the chance to sing in his future movie!

Himesh Reshammiya stated, "I feel that you have given a performance better than a finale-worthy performance today. Honestly, after this performance, I think you are ready to sing any genre's songs. There are a lot of singers who come into this industry but not everyone gets their Bollywood break as a singer. But today, I will give you a song in my movie which will be a blockbuster song and will never be forgotten. In fact, I will give you the best song which will be loved by everyone, and after that song, you will definitely get many more opportunities in the industry."

Wait until you see how the other contenders do this weekend; Nishtha is ecstatic that Himesh Reshammiya has given her this chance! This Saturday at 9 p.m. on Zee TV, watch Sa Re Ga Ma to see this "Family Special" episode!

(Also read: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Jeetendra, Govinda, Tusshar Kapoor, Seerat Kapoor to grace the show

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Sa re ga ma pa Himesh Reshammiya Zee TV Shakti Mohan Mohan sisters Anu Malik Albela Sajan Mukti Mohan Neeti Mohan Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 TV news Bollywood OTT Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 16:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Stunning! Miesha Iyer’s sultry pictures in a white piece will blow your mind! Check out the sexy pictures here!
MUMBAI: Miesha Iyer is an actor and model who claimed fame after participating in various Indian reality shows. She is...
Exclusive! My character is beautifully layered and this is the first time I am playing a positive character: Piyali Munsi on experience shooting for Pandya Store
MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. The show took a leap post which new actors...
Priyanka Chahah Chaudhary talks about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and opens up on marriage plans
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most good looking actresses in the television industry. She had the...
“Neeti Di was just 18 when she was studying and doing multiple jobs to look after the family” reveals Mukti Mohan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
MUMBAI : Television’s longest-running singing reality show - Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been entertaining the audience...
Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma express their gratitude as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI : Zee TV recently launched an exciting new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing...
Recent Stories
NEWS 2 - JIN
Hilarious! BTS singer Jin roasted by J-Hope for bombarding fans with multiple clicks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Piyali
Exclusive! My character is beautifully layered and this is the first time I am playing a positive character: Piyali Munsi on experience shooting for Pandya Store
Priyanka
Priyanka Chahah Chaudhary talks about her relationship with Ankit Gupta and opens up on marriage plans
Mukti Mohan
“Neeti Di was just 18 when she was studying and doing multiple jobs to look after the family” reveals Mukti Mohan on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma express their gratitude as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti completes 100 episodes!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Must Read! Check out the five changes that one get to see in the Bigg Boss house
1
Poll: Who looked better as the bride- Akshara, Katha or Lakshmi?