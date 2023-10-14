WOW! Saavi ki Savaari actress Samridhi Shukla’s transformation after the show will leave you stunned! Check out the pictures here!

Samadhi

MUMBAI: Samridhi Shukla debuted on Hindi TV with the Dashami Creations show, Saavi ki Savaari.

With the role of Saavi on the show, she’s won hearts across the nation. She made her acting debut in the movie Taj Mahal 2  and her TV debut with the show Savi Ki Savaari.

The show was really loved by fans and followers of Samridhi and her chemistry with co-star Farmaan Haider had become the talk of the town. The show recently went off air and while Samridhi's role in the show was of a straightforward girl, who dresses quite feebly, her daily life wardrobe is quite different. Her persona on the show was strong, but her looks and style were very traditional, in chic simple sarees and she did look the part of the Bahu.

In real life though, Smaridhi is a young vibrant girl, who from what we can see loves dressing up in casual, comfortable but stylish clothes. The most drastic change has been her hair, because of the show and her commitment to it, Samriddhi had kept her hair pretty simple, but as soon as the show went off the air, she let her hair loose literally. Take a look at her stunning transformation here:

Samridhi does look stunning in this fab chic look. Fans of the show were really disappointed with the show going off-air, but they can’t wait to see Samridhi back on their screens.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 12:26

