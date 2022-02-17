Wow! Sai aka Ayesha Singh is the backbone of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Here's why?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts.

Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai Joshi in the show is a multi talented actress. She has this hidden talent that she that she has reveled in this Video which is a must watch. One cannot deny that she is truly the backbone of the Chavan house.

Check out the video:

Ayesha seems to be very strong girl both physically and emotionally too. Fans are stunned and are surprised to her this side. Moreover they are excited to see what will she do in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Paakhi will blame Shruti and ask if she is behind all this.

On the other hand, Sada and Sai discuss how Shruti and Virat must have met and how they cheated on them.

A lot of drama lies ahead for Virat and Sai.

Will Virat be able to find Sai? Will Sada let go Sai? What will happen? What do you think?

