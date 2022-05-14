Wow! Saisha Shinde confirms Munawar's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi says "That's the reason I am not doing the show will again help him to win the show"

Saisha Shinde rose to fame with her stint in the Lock Upp Show and now during an interview, she confirmed that Munawar is doing the show and that’s the reason why she won’t be part of the show
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp” where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive, was launched on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

The show was a massive hit and gained high viewership numbers and became the number one reality show on the digital platform.

The show came to an end a week ago and Munawar emerged as the winner of the show whereas Payal was the first runner-up of the show.

Saisha Shinde was one of the strong contestants in the house and she made it to the finale week of the show but was eliminated a day before the finale.

Saisha was known for her bindaas attitude in the game and for revealing her relationship with a famous designer.
 
Inside the jail, she got along with Munawar, Karanvir, Anjali and Poonam etc, and post the show she has been offered a lot of projects together.

Recently in an interview, she was asked if she is doing the reality show “ Khatron Ke Khiladi” to which the designer said that “ Munawar is doing the show and if I do the show then again I would make him win or he would only win the show so it’s better I don’t do this season and should be doing the next season”

Well, Khatron Ke Khiladi is already creating a buzz on social media and the show is all set to go on air in the month of July.

With Munawar participating in the show, it's going to be interesting to see him perform all the stunts and face his fears.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

