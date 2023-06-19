WOW! Before Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat romanced THESE actresses on-screen in his previous shows

MUMBAI :After impressing everyone with his stellar performance as Samar in Star Plus' show Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat decided to showcase his dancing talent in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The actor was well-appreciated for his performance in the popular dance reality show as well.

Post Jhalak, Paras got a chance to work with another well-known production house which is Balaji Telefilms.

Paras is currently seen in Zee TV's long-running and popular show Kundali Bhagya.

The actor portrays the role of Rajveer in the show.

Paras is paired opposite Sana Sayyad in the drama series.

While fans are in love with Paras and Sana's on-screen chemistry, the actor's on-screen pairing with other actresses in his previous shows were also well-appreciated.

So, let's take a look:

1. Uorfi Javed

Paras and Uorfi fell in love during their stint in Meri Durga. The couple's real and reel-life romance was the talk of the town. While Paras-Uorfi are no longer together, fans loved them on-screen.

2. Priyanka Khandwal

Paras romanced Priyanka in Star Plus' show Mariam Khan - Reporting Live and fans loved their on-screen pairing.

3. Anagha Bhosale

Paras' on-screen pairing with Anagha became a huge hit. In fact, there were rumours about the duo dating. However, they refuted such reports and stated that they are only good friends.

4. Paulomi Das

The actor was seen opposite TV hottie Paulomi in the show Dil Hi Toh Hai. Fans were in love with their pairing.

He also did a few episodes of Laal Ishq in which he starred opposite Piyali Munshi, Neha Pednekar and Abigail Pande.

So, who's on-screen jodi with Paras did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

