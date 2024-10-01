Wow! Sanaya Irani makes BFF Drashti Dhami’s birthday special; says ‘40 amazing years of you and the countless adventures still awaiting’

Sanaya and Drashti have been friends since they were both striving to make their mark in the television industry.
Sanaya Irani

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani are the best of friends.

The two have been inseparable and from how they met to how they have an unbreakable bond with each other.

Sanaya and Drashti have been friends since they were both striving to make their mark in the television industry. They would often go to auditions together back in those days. Despite gaining popularity over the years their bond with each other didn't change a bit.

Sanaya and Drashti have left no stone unturned to be there for each other in times of hardships. They have also been there during their happy moments. Likewise, they both were each other's bridesmaids.

They have been setting major friendship goals.

The duo was also seen participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where they got to know each other on a personal level. They had sweet moments on the sets wherein they had expressed their love, care and support.

Today, both the actresses are A-listers in the industry.

Today is Drashti Dhami’s birthday and Sanaya took to her social media handle to share a sweet message with a video which cherishes all the times that they have spent together. The video is a proof how thick their friendship is!

Take a look:

Drashti replied to her post too.

She said:

Baby baby baby!!!! Can’t wait to see you !!! How I wish you were here today ! But it’s ok !!! I give you 7 days from today to meet you

Don’t Drashti and Sanaya give major couple goals? Shower your love for Drashti and Sanaya in the comment section below!

