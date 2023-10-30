Wow! Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan's 5th birthday alongside Shoaib Malik amid ongoing divorce rumours

Now that their son Izhaan Mirza Malik has turned a year older, his parents have been seen getting together to celebrate the child's big day. For those who don't know, Sania and Shoaib were blessed with their son Izhaan in 2018 following eight long years of marital bliss.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 11:24
Sania Mirza

MUMBAI: The rumors of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's split have been making news for a while now. They have frequently contributed to the rumors by making public appearances and posting on social media.

Now that their son Izhaan Mirza Malik has turned a year older, his parents have been seen getting together to celebrate the child's big day. For those who don't know, Sania and Shoaib were blessed with their son Izhaan in 2018 following eight long years of marital bliss.

(Also read: Shocking! Sania Mirza posts something cryptic amidst divorce speculations with shoaib Malik)

Shoaib Malik posted a few photos from his and Sania Mirza's kid Izhaan's fifth birthday on Instagram. The father-son pair was seen in the photos standing in front of a delicious cake, posing for the camera. The young child was dressed in a green pant and a printed t-shirt, while his father looked dapper in an all-black ensemble complete with a cap and matching sunglasses.

Sania was present in the background when the pictures were being taken, as well. The adoring father shared the photos and noted, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Beta... Baba loves you." Izhaan, the son of Sania and Shoaib, sliced a lovely yellow cake with a Sonic theme, the little boy's favorite cartoon character. He looked really happy as he posed with the delicious cake in the photos.

A note of a post with a mysterious message scribbled on it was dropped by Sania Mirza. The note clarified how communicating with others demonstrates concern for one's relationships. However, in a specific relationship, quiet has a completely different significance. Since Sania and her husband Shoaib had been in the news a lot lately due to divorce rumors, this post gave everyone the impression that things were not going well between the couple.

An alteration to Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio prompted rumors about his estranged wife Sania Mirza and their divorcing. According to Shoaib's previous bio, he was the "husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar." His updated bio, however, goes into more detail about his role as Izhaan's father.

(Also read: It’s official! Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are now divorced)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- BollywoodShaadis

Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Pakistan Indian Cricket badminton The Kapil Sharma Show Farah Khan Salman Khan Kapil Sharma TV news Bollywood News sports news Bollywood actors sports person TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 11:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Matthew Perry Death: Shocking! How did the Friends actor die? THIS is what his autopsy reports say
MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete...
MAJOR DRAMA! Imlie: Imlie gets exposed, Agastya loses his cool
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. Agastya and Imlie are...
Interesting: Netizens are overwhelmed with Anuj and Anupamaa’s ‘Bedroom Romance’!
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
The dynamic brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol come together for Koffee With Karan season 8, only on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI: The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with...
Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has always grabbed attention wherever she goes. Be it being spotted outside her yoga class, on...
Wow! Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan's 5th birthday alongside Shoaib Malik amid ongoing divorce rumours
MUMBAI: The rumors of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's split have been making news for a while now. They have frequently...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48
Latest Video
Related Stories
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry Death: Shocking! How did the Friends actor die? THIS is what his autopsy reports say
Anuj and Anupamaa
Interesting: Netizens are overwhelmed with Anuj and Anupamaa’s ‘Bedroom Romance’!
Neil Bhatt
Congratulations! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Neil Bhatt achieves 1 million followers on social media
Sugandha Mishra
Adorable! Sugandha Mishra shares a glimpse of her Maharashtrian baby shower, Glowing in a green saree with a baby bump
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument actress says "Every men is not like a husband like you"
Naqiyah Haji
Exclusive: Badtameez Dil actress Naqiyah Haji bags Nikhil Sinha’s next for Star Bharat!