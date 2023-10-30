Wow! Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan's 5th birthday alongside Shoaib Malik amid ongoing divorce rumours

MUMBAI: The rumors of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's split have been making news for a while now. They have frequently contributed to the rumors by making public appearances and posting on social media.

Now that their son Izhaan Mirza Malik has turned a year older, his parents have been seen getting together to celebrate the child's big day. For those who don't know, Sania and Shoaib were blessed with their son Izhaan in 2018 following eight long years of marital bliss.

Shoaib Malik posted a few photos from his and Sania Mirza's kid Izhaan's fifth birthday on Instagram. The father-son pair was seen in the photos standing in front of a delicious cake, posing for the camera. The young child was dressed in a green pant and a printed t-shirt, while his father looked dapper in an all-black ensemble complete with a cap and matching sunglasses.

Sania was present in the background when the pictures were being taken, as well. The adoring father shared the photos and noted, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Beta... Baba loves you." Izhaan, the son of Sania and Shoaib, sliced a lovely yellow cake with a Sonic theme, the little boy's favorite cartoon character. He looked really happy as he posed with the delicious cake in the photos.

A note of a post with a mysterious message scribbled on it was dropped by Sania Mirza. The note clarified how communicating with others demonstrates concern for one's relationships. However, in a specific relationship, quiet has a completely different significance. Since Sania and her husband Shoaib had been in the news a lot lately due to divorce rumors, this post gave everyone the impression that things were not going well between the couple.

An alteration to Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio prompted rumors about his estranged wife Sania Mirza and their divorcing. According to Shoaib's previous bio, he was the "husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar." His updated bio, however, goes into more detail about his role as Izhaan's father.

