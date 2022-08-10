Wow! Sargun Mehta puts an end to the rumours of Junooniyatt going off-air

MUMBAI : Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig’s TV series, Junooniyatt, will not go off-air, rather, it promises a “big twist" to the audiences.

Reacting to the rumours that the series will conclude within four months of its launch, its producer and actress Sargun Mehta has stated that Junooniyatt “is being appreciated" and will continue to broadcast.

She is the co-owner of the show’s production house Dreamiyata. To an entertainment portal, Sargun revealed that Junooniyatt is not going off-air. It’s a unique concept and thus is being appreciated. They have been getting positive feedback for the show, and they are grateful for it. The cast, comprising Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig is hardworking and dedicated to the show. They would continue to work harder and keep the audience engaged. They have a big twist coming up, which she is sure would be loved by the audience.

The news comes as a relief to many fans who were unhappy about the rumours of this popular show going off-air. As per the speculation, the show was going to conclude soon as it failed to perform on the TRP chart.

The TV series premiered in February this year and revolves around the lives of Elahi Dosanjh, Jordan Mehta and Jahaan Mehta. The trio dream of making it big in the music industry but are also caught up in a love triangle.

Credits - News 18

