Wow! Sargun Mehta puts an end to the rumours of Junooniyatt going off-air

Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig’s TV series, Junooniyatt, will not go off-air, rather, it promises a “big twist" to the audiences.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 20:39
Junooniyatt

MUMBAI : Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig’s TV series, Junooniyatt, will not go off-air, rather, it promises a “big twist" to the audiences. 

Reacting to the rumours that the series will conclude within four months of its launch, its producer and actress Sargun Mehta has stated that Junooniyatt “is being appreciated" and will continue to broadcast. 

Also read -Junooniyat: Upcoming drama! As Jahaan and Ellahi’s love blossoms, a new surprise changes things!

She is the co-owner of the show’s production house Dreamiyata. To an entertainment portal, Sargun revealed that Junooniyatt is not going off-air. It’s a unique concept and thus is being appreciated. They have been getting positive feedback for the show, and they are grateful for it. The cast, comprising Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig is hardworking and dedicated to the show. They would continue to work harder and keep the audience engaged. They have a big twist coming up, which she is sure would be loved by the audience. 

The news comes as a relief to many fans who were unhappy about the rumours of this popular show going off-air. As per the speculation, the show was going to conclude soon as it failed to perform on the TRP chart. 

The TV series premiered in February this year and revolves around the lives of Elahi Dosanjh, Jordan Mehta and Jahaan Mehta. The trio dream of making it big in the music industry but are also caught up in a love triangle.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18

Also read - Junooniyat: Oh No! Jahaan sees Jordon and Elahi together; leaves heartbroken

Junooniyat Neha Rana Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta Colors tv Dreamiyata Gautam Vig serial Television TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 20:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must-Read! From Nora Fatehi in Luxury Suits to Rakul Preet Singh in Breezy Co-ords, Check out the Airport looks of the Divas as they jet off for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi!
MUMBAI : IIFA’s are one of the most prestigious and anticipated awards of the year, the nominations, the hosting, the...
Wow! Sargun Mehta puts an end to the rumours of Junooniyatt going off-air
MUMBAI : Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana and Gautam Vig’s TV series, Junooniyatt, will not go off-air, rather, it promises a “...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Defeated! Ajeet defends Sahiba, makes Jasleen go back
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Ram and Priya are back, and fans can’t keep calm!
MUMBAI : Starting tonight at 8:00 PM, Nakuul and Disha are all set to reprise their roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya in...
Aayush Sharma begins the last schedule of his masala action entertainer Ruslaan
MUMBAI : After recently creating an uproar with the teaser reveal of Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma has announced the...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Karan Johar to return as the judge of the show?
MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent...
Recent Stories
IIFA
Must-Read! From Nora Fatehi in Luxury Suits to Rakul Preet Singh in Breezy Co-ords, Check out the Airport looks of the Divas as they jet off for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nakuul
Ram and Priya are back, and fans can’t keep calm!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty greets the contestants in style; the adventurer’s journey begins
Vibhu Agarwal
EXCLUSIVE! Owner of Atrangii and Ullu app Vibhu Agarwal shares his future vision, reveals the new features of his app and much more
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James perform the elimination stunt
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James perform the elimination stunt
Read for the Full Story
Exclusive! Shivin Narang finally responds to the rumors of him doing THIS reality show! Read for the Full Story!
Ansh Bagri
Exclusive! Ansh Bagri opens up about his transformation, says “Second opinions are definitely important in life, so whenever I have to make a decision, I sit down and introspect”!