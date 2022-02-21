Wow! Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Vivaan aka Karan Sharma reminisces Ek Nayi Pehchaan days, shares a throwback PIC

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Sharma who plays the character of Vihaan Oswal in the Colors TV show Sasural Simar Ka 2 has shared a throwback picture that is Unmissable.

Also read:Sasural Simar Ka 2: Oh No! Gagan takes a wrong step and falls in trouble again

Over the years Karan Sharma has portrayed diverse characters. One of which is in the show Ekk Nayi Pehchaan that premiered on Sony TV back in 2013. The series had veteran Bollywood actresses Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure along with Krystle D'Souza. Though the show went off air, the memories are still alive. Likewise, Karan Sharma reminisces the days of Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

Check out the picture-

Fans loved Krystle D'Souza and Karan Sharma who played the characters of Sakshi Karan Modi and Karan Suresh Modi in the show. Their on-screen chemistry was immensely loved and appreciated. Moreover, fans are eagerly waiting for them to be on an exciting project together.

Also read:Sasural Simar Ka 2: Oh No! Simar helpless, Gagan at Geetanjali’s gunpoint

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com