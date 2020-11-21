Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan praise Raghav as he pays them a tribute through his dance 

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges showcasing their talents.

Now, according to the concept, the contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, and Shakti; however, in the latest season, she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

One of the USP's of the show is that it is hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining.

As we all know, a lot of celebrities come on the show to promote their films and Raghav entertains them and makes them laugh.

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan too had come (different episodes) and Raghav paid them a tribute through his dance performance.

We came across two videos where Raghav was seen dancing to the songs of Dilwale and Kites, and his performance was appreciated and loved by the actors.

During the performance, Hrithik was seen saying ‘wow’ and ‘unbelievable’ and on the other hand, SRK could not stop smiling.

There is no doubt that Raghav has reached this far with a lot of hard work and dedication, and today, he has a mad fan following who give him lots of love and support.

