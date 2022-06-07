WOW! Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab to go SRK-Sushmita way in Woh To Hai Albelaa

The makers are all set to wow the viewers with some super filmy and romantic scenes between Sayuri and Krishna aka Kanha. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 00:22
Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The show stars Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. 

While Hiba is seen as Sayuri and Shaheer is playing the role of Krishna aka Kanha. 

The viewers are in love with the show's fresh new pairing. 

Sayuri and Kanha are developing likeness for each other and their relationship is slowly progressing. 

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albela: Interesting! Saroj pretends to be good

We all know in what circumstances, the couple got married but they are trying to work things out. 

The viewers are already getting to see some adorable moments between the duo. 

And now, the makers are all set to wow the viewers with some super filmy and romantic scenes between Sayuri and Krishna aka Kanha. 

A few glimpses of the upcoming episodes are doing the rounds which remind us of Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen from Main Hoon Naa. 

Take a look:

We can see how Kanha stop adoring Sayuri and they really make for a cute pair. 

How excited are you to see Kanha and Sayuri's romance? Tell us in the comments. 

Woh To Hai Albelaa also stars Kinshuk Vaidya, Rachi Sharma, Sucheta Khanna, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Mehul Buch, Naya Bhatt, Somesh Agarwal and Aparna Dixit. 

The show is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi's ace production banner Director's Kut Production. 

Woh To Hai Albelaa hit the small screens from 14th March onwards on Star Bharat.  

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Fun time! Sayuri laughs at Kanha as he falls

Shaheer Sheikh Kinshuk Vaidya Star Bharat Rajan Shahi Anuj Sachdeva Hiba Nawab Woh To Hai Albelaa Pallavi Pradhan Somesh Agarwal Suruchi Adarkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 00:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maddam Sir: Twists and Turns! Amar and Karishma shocked to know about Amit and Shikha’s connection
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Woah! Mahadev ready to consume poison for Devas and Asuras
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Puzzling! Radhika cannot recollect to whom she has lent the money
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
OMG! Is Ranveer Singh going to be the new ‘Shaktimaan’ and reprise Mukesh Khanna’s role?
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has many exciting projects lined up for him. Earlier this year, Sony International Productions in...
Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main: Woah! Shree misuses her powers to make Shreya stay back. Maa Lakshmi doesn’t like it
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Exclusive! “It is very tough to find people who do not make me feel alienated”, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
OMG! Is Ranveer Singh going to be the new ‘Shaktimaan’ and reprise Mukesh Khanna’s role?
Latest Video