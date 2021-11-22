Wow! Shaheer Sheikh’s TRANSFORMATION over the years is COMMENDABLE

MUMBAI: Handsome, dashing, sexy, hot, charming… we are running short of adjectives to introduce Shaheer Sheikh. He is one of the actors on television who has proved versatility by playing varied roles in each show. From playing a boy-next-door character in Navya, Arjun in Mahabharat, to romantic Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke to business tycoon Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Shaheer has proved his mettle with his hard work and dedication.

Shaheer from a chocolate boy look has transformed into a macho man and built a very strong personality for himself. However, this comes in with a lot of hard work and dedication and that can be seen in the transformation over the years. He is known for living a disciplined life and is quite regular with his workouts. Kudos for his fabulous transformation!

Take a look at his now and then picture shared by Shaheer himself on his Instagram account.