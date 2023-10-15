Wow! Shakti Kapoor opens up about his experience in the Bigg Boss house; Reveals the reason behind it’s not being scripted

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has witnessed TV personalities being imprisoned within the house over the past couple of years. Salman Khan’s show included a wide range of superstars when it originally debuted. Few people would likely recall that Shakti Kapoor competed in season 5 of the show. The actor revealed his involvement in a recent interview and refuted ideas that the show is "scripted."

Also read:The three slaps that made Shakti Kapoor think about giving up on films

He laughed and said, “I did Bigg Boss for an experience,” Shakti said in the Timeout with Ankit podcast. Elaborating on the same, the actor shared that he ‘couldn’t fight or shout’ like others, and hence didn’t do as well. Shakti added that he had also kept a photo of his family on his bedside, and he would hear them calling him out every time he did something wrong. “Unki awaaz aati thi… chapped padhti thi (I could feel them scolding me).”

The Raja Babu actor said that he had a "good experience" with the show. When he was questioned if the show was scripted, he responded, "Not at all."

“Dil, dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same (This is a game of the heart, mind and strength, but it would not be the same for everyone),” the tagline was announced.

The start of the season is set for October 15. According to current reports, the show will feature Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Khushi-Mohit Choudhary, and Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar.

Since its 2006 debut in India, Bigg Boss has been entertaining viewers. After Arshad Warsi hosted the first season, Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan took over, and then Salman Khan took over. Many people believe that the show should end because it is so repetitive throughout the years.

Also read: Bengaluru Drugs Consumption Case: Latest Update! Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor flies off to Mumbai post his bail

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- The Indian Express