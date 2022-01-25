WOW: Shilpa Shetty makes a stylish appearance with and daughter Samisha as she heads for her first day of prep school!

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is married to Raj Kundrra. The two welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2012. Their daughter Samisha was born via surrogate. Her birth was announced by Shilpa in February 2020.

Samisha closely on her first day of prep school. The mother-daughter duo made a stylish appearance. While Shilpa was seen in a tie-dye co-ord set, Samisha wore a Burberry coat with black leggings and a cute hair accessory. Shilpa hid Samisha's face on their way to the car. And quickly rushed into it. For the unversed, schools in Maharashtra have opened today and it seems that it was Shilpa's daughter's first day at school.

Not only did Shilpa get spotted, Shakti fame Kamya Panjabi also shared her joy on reopening of schools in Maharashtra by sharing the photo of her daughter, Aara, who was all set to leave for school.

Kamya wrote, "#backtoschool hope it stays like that how happy she is #myaara #maskupindia #staysafe."

