WOW! Shiv Mishra to enter Colors’ show Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa that is currently airing on Colors hit the small screens last year.

The show started on a grand note, and the viewers have loved how the makers have introduced various twists and turns in the story.

The show stars Surabhi Das in the titular role and Akshay Kelkar as the male lead.

Nima Denzongpa has captivated the audience with its gripping storyline and drama.

As per sources, Shiv Mishra is all set to enter Colors show Nima Denzongpa, where he would be playing Iqbal Khan’s brother.

He would be having a pivotal role in the serial and he might bring in some twists and turns.

The show is doing well and the audience has connected to the story and the character.

Fans love to watch Akshay and Surabhi’s love story on screen.

