Wow: Shivangi Joshi concludes her journey with Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka; thanks Kushal Tandon for being an INCREDIBLE PARTNER!

The show started a while ago and there were rumours that the daily soap will be going off-air. The actors refuted the rumours and now Shivangi has taken to her social media handle to share that they have concluded their journey with the show. Shivangi, on her social media handle also mentioned that the Barsatein is a show that will always remain close to her heart and that it is because of the cast, crew and the audience that the show has become so successful. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Jay and Baani's Scandalous Encounter Exposes Secrets)

Shivangi gave credit to Kushal for being an incredible partner in her Barsatein journey and also showed gratitude to Ekta Kapoor for her unparalleled vision.

Take a look:

Ekta Kapoor, Kushal Tandon and many others commented with love emojis on her post and the other netizens shared how they will miss watching Aransh on television.

