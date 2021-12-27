Wow! Shivin Narang announces his next project!

MUMBAI: Popular star Shivin Narang is ending 2021 on a big note as the actor is all set to star in a new film titled Hari Up.

Shivin is been doing quite well himself. He is known for his roles in shows like Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Veera, Internet Wala Love and Beyhadh 2.

Apart from television shows, Narang has also featured in several music videos and will debut into Bollywood with a supporting role in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 2022 slice-of-life comedy-drama Goodbye.

Shivin has now made an announcement about the film on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “To new and holy beginnings, a story for the soul comes from the city of Varanasi. #HariUp #ComingSoon #2022.”

