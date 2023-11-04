Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a sassy reply to a user who pointed at his wife Dipika Kakkar for having junk food and alleged her of not worrying about their baby

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television.

He began his career as a lead on COLORS show Sasural Simar Ka, but then left the show within a few months.

The actor has been part of serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Currently, he is ruling the television screen with his role as Rajveer Singh Bagga on Star Bharat’s Ajooni.

The actor is also posts his vlogs on YouTube and within no time, they reach a million views.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Recently, the actor took the Q & A round on his social media handle and the fans started to pour in questions for him.

One of the fans asked him why his wife Dipika Kakkar eats so much junk food during pregnancy as it's not healthy. The fan claims that she doesn't worry about their child.

To which, the actor replied saying, “Every mother cares of her baby, she takes all the required nutrition. She eats what she feels like due to her pregnancy phase. She is enjoying the time and is happy”

One of his fans also asked what his next project would be.

To which, the actor answered, “Fatherhood” In Sha Allah! Coming soon!

Shoaib and Dipika both are going to enter the best phase of their life and they are super excited to embrace parenthood.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

