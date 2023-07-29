Wow! Shraddha Arya shares a glimpse of her still with Sriti Jha from Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” and the fans are going gaga on it.

Shraddha and Sriti are two of the most loved actresses of television and they have a massive following here we bring you a glimpse of their scene from the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 14:58
the fans are going gaga on it.

MUMBAI :Shraddha Arya and Sriti Jha are two of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and they have a massive fan following.

Sriti was a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show Kumkum Bhgaya which ran for good six years her character “Paragya” had become a household name and her chemistry with Shabir was loved by the fans.

The show took a leap of twenty years and the actress then quit the show to explore new things in her life she was seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears.

On the other hand, Shraddha was part of the spin-off Kumkum Bhgaya, Kundali Bhagya where she was the lead of the show.

ALSO READ : Kumkum Bhagya: Did Sriti Jha refuse to re-enter the show ?


The show has been running for more than six years and Shraddha has been the lead in the series since then, even after the leap of the show she still remains in the show.

Now the two have together in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where they have a special appearance role.

Shraddha shared the glimpse of the two together and captioned it with the emoticon of hearts.

A year ago Shraddha shared a photo on the sets of the movie where she shot the film.

In the movie one would also get to see Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Harsh, Shraddha Aryan, and Sriti Jha.

Well, we are sure that the fans are excited to see their favorite actors on the big screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Shraddha Arya misses Dheeraj Dhoopar; Shares a throwback from the show

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review Karan Johar Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Shabana Azmi Jaya Bachchan movie news TellyChakkar Sriti Jha Sharaddha Arya KumKum Bhgaya Kundali Bhagya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 14:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of ott, movies and television...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Alia Bhatt to grace the “Weekend Ke Vaar” episode alongside Salman Khan for this special reason?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Exclusive! Actor and Influencer Anjali Sharma to be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila on Netflix?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.Many new movies and shows...
Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Mallika Sherawat for upcoming OTT show for MX Player
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of movie,...
Exclusive! Actors Rohanika Thakur, Tapur Sharma, and Kushika Gupta has been roped in for Reliance Entertainment Upcoming OTT series!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry opens up on how life has changed post Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, opens up on striking work-life balance, says, ''I don't think I am balancing it well and I would love to learn from the experienced people''
MUMBAI : Rachana Mistry is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance as Vidhi in Star Bharat's...
Recent Stories
NILOFER GESAWAT
Exclusive! Nilofer Gesawat joins Varun Badola and Sanya Malhotra for an upcoming movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?
An Ace Bollywood Singer To Be A Part Of StarPlus Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?
Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Exclusive! Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, saying, “ I knew that this would happen, but the actor’s greed to live a role a little bit longer is still there” and more!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Wow! Munmun Dutta expresses gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah competes 15 years
Erica Fernandez reveals about being dyslexic
OMG! Erica Fernandez reveals about being dyslexic and how she coped up with it
Alia Bhatt’
Must read! Celesti Bairagey opens up about the negative comments she faces for being Alia Bhatt’s lookalike
read more
Must read! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry reveals how women in her society stopped talking to her after she accused the producer for harassment, read more