Kumkum Bhagya: Did Sriti Jha refuse to re-enter the show ?

MUMBAI :Sriti Jha who was last seen in Colors Tv’s reality shows jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She is immensely loved by the audience and has a great fan following. She became a household name with her portrayal of Pragya Arora in KumKum Bhagya. Fans loved her chemistry with Abhi played by Shabir Ahluwalia and gave them the ship name AbhiGya.

Kumkum Bhagya was once a popular show with high ratings but off late the ratings seem to have dipped a bit and the makers reportedly approached actress Sriti Jha to re-enter the show as Pragya. The actress however has refused the offer as she feels that her part has nothing more to do on the show. She played the role of Pragya for 5 long years and was loved by fans.

AbhiGya was loved by fans and the couple’s love story never got a proper closure which left the fans confused and angry.

Kumkum Bhaya is reportedly going to take a leap where Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar are currently playing the leads. Actress Pooja Banerjee who played the role of Rhea also quit the show due to her pregnancy and is currently seen as Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Meanwhile Sriti will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

