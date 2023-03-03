Kumkum Bhagya: Did Sriti Jha refuse to re-enter the show ?

Kumkum Bhagya was once a popular show with high ratings but off late the ratings seem to have dipped a bit and the makers reportedly approached actress Sriti Jha to re-enter
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 12:13
Sriti Jha

MUMBAI :Sriti Jha who was last seen in Colors Tv’s reality shows jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She is immensely loved by the audience and has a great fan following. She became a household name with her portrayal of Pragya Arora in KumKum Bhagya. Fans loved her chemistry with Abhi played by Shabir Ahluwalia and gave them the ship name AbhiGya.

Also Read- Sriti Jha calls herself by THIS Hollywood star’s name

Kumkum Bhagya was once a popular show with high ratings but off late the ratings seem to have dipped a bit and the makers reportedly approached actress Sriti Jha to re-enter the show as Pragya. The actress however has refused the offer as she feels that her part has nothing more to do on the show. She played the role of Pragya for 5 long years and was loved by fans.

AbhiGya was loved by fans and the couple’s love story never got a proper closure which left the fans confused and angry.

Kumkum Bhaya is reportedly going to take a leap where Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar are currently playing the leads. Actress Pooja Banerjee who played the role of Rhea also quit the show due to her pregnancy and is currently seen as Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Also Read- Wow! All you need to know about what birthday girl Sriti Jha is up to these days!

Meanwhile Sriti will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- bollywoodlife

 

 

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Pragya Abhi Purab Parchi Ranbir Rhea Aliya Disha Sriti Jha Shabir Ahluwalia Mugdha Chaphekar Krishna Kaul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 12:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani and Virat talk, she knows Virat still has feelings for Sai
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta...
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the movie Heropanti. She impressed one and all with her performance...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Exclusive! Pihu lashes out at Mahir and Monica for trying to blackmail her?
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers loved the chemistry between Nakuul...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: A villager asks Dilpreet to perform an Antim-Ardaas for Maan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?
Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa
Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa
Sumbul
Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly says ‘SORRY’ to Sumbul; find out why
Shocking; Fahmaan Khan was missing from Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s housewarming party, here’s why
Shocking; Fahmaan Khan was missing from Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s housewarming party, here’s why
Udaariyaan’s Harleen aka Isha Malviya gifts herself a New Car, deets inside
Udaariyaan’s Harleen aka Isha Malviya gifts herself a New Car, deets inside
Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh calls a food unhealthy as it spikes sugar levels in kids; Namita Thapar replies “not everythin
Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh calls a food unhealthy as it spikes sugar levels in kids; Namita Thapar replies “not everything has to be healthy”
Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam spotted in the city, netizens fat-shame her saying “pet to andr ja nhi rha hai”
Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam spotted in the city, netizens fat-shame her saying “pet to andr ja nhi rha hai”