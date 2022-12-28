Sriti Jha calls herself by THIS Hollywood star’s name

MUMBAI : Sriti Jha who was last seen in Colors Tv’s reality shows jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She is immensely loved by the audience and has a great fan following.

The celebs are quite active on social media and the fans love to see and know what the stars are up to when they are not shooting.

Sriti Jha is quite active on social media. She is celebrating the holiday season abroad in one of the most romantic places, Paris. She has been sharing glimpses from the holiday and she recently shared another amazing one.

There were two pictures. In one, we can see Sriti along with Arjit Taneja, Sudipan and Varun Agrawal. They are all really good friends. Sriti and ARjit have been close ever since they were a part of the show Kumkum Bhagya.

While sharing the glimpse she wrote, “The Euro crew”.

In the other picture, we can see a cute candid moment of Sriti with friend Sudipa. Here she is calling themselves the famous Hollywood stars Emily and Mindy. It looks quite adorable. She wrote, “Emily and Mindy much.

Check the glimpses here:

Talking about Sriti's career graph, her role as Malini Sharma in Disney India's teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom marked her television debut in 2007. After playing Pragya Arora opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya, Jha garnered further critical recognition and accolades. She gained widespread recognition.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.