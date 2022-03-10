Kya Baat Hai! Popular television actress Sriti Jha enters dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as the first wild card entry

After performing serious stunts in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, popular television actress Sriti Jha is all set to leave her fans mesmerized with her dancing skills as she will enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a wild card entry

 

MUMBAI :  Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is returning with yet another special episode following Bollywood Icons Week. Quite interestingly, television actress Sriti Jha will leave her fans excited as she enters the dance reality show as the wild card entry.

This time, Navratri's vibrant hues will fill the entire weekend. The finalists will present various cultures and ways of celebrating it in different states of the country.


Sriti who was seen performing stunts, trying her hands on open mic, painting, and knitting, and now Sriti is all set to leave her fans mesmerized with yet another skill. Though fans have witnessed Sriti perform earlier, this journey with Jhalak would make her transform into a professional dancer as she would be exploring different styles to ace the score on the show.

Talking about Sriti's career graph, her role as Malini Sharma in Disney India's teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom marked her television debut in 2007. After playing Pragya Arora opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya, Jha garnered further critical recognition and accolades. She gained widespread recognition.

 
