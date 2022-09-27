AMAZING! Check out Sriti Jha’s special gesture for Khatron Ke Khiladi’s crew

MUMBAI :Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being loved by the audience. Sriti got eliminated but then came back for a stunt face-off for a spot back in the show.

The elimination stunt was performed by Rajiv, Sriti and Mohit. However, Rohit Shetty gave another chance to all these three contestants to get relief from fear fanda and elimination stunt. After that task, Rajiv got safe from fear fanda while Sriti and Mohit entered the elimination stunt.

Before the elimination stunt, Rohit Shetty asked the medal winner Kanika Mann whether she wanted to use her medal to save anyone. The actress saved Mohit and nominated Jannat Zubair in his place.



Jannat started the stunt and transferred some flags before time ended. However, Sriti Jha aborted the stunt and thus her journey on the show came to an end.



The finale of the show aired this weekend and Tushar Kalia came out as the winner.



Sriti Jha had an amazing journey and the fans poured in a lot of love for her. She recently took to Instagram and showcased a beautiful gesture by expressing her gratitude to the entire crew of Khatron Ke Khiladi. People always remember the faces on screen; it happens rarely that someone thanks the people behind the camera.



For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.