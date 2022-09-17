Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! Did Rajiv Adatia call Pratik Sehajpal dumb?

Rubina Dilaik has been uploading various videos from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and in the latest one we can see Rajiv adatia calling Pratik Sehajpal dumb. Read on to know what happened.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 17:29
Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! Did Rajiv Adatia call Pratik Sehajpal dumb?

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi is over but the finale is yet to be out.

Rubina has her own YouTube channel on which she uploads videos frequently. She has been uploading vlogs from her time on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, she uploaded a video where we can see Rajv Adatia doing card readings for everybody and it is hilarious.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann are at loggerheads as the Shakti actress accused Kanika of cheating in the game

At first, he is doing a reading to find out who Kanika will choose for elimination. While it’s a no for Rubina, Nishant and Sriti, Rajiv says she will choose Jannat. Everyone has a big laugh about this.

Later, he does a card reading for Pratik which he finds funny and untrue so then Pratik does one for Rajiv if he will win the next task or get eliminated and if he will go to London or Ghatkopar. Pratik takes out a card and says Ghatkopar which makes everyone laugh out loud. This makes Rajiv call him dumb as he was randomly picking out cards.

Later on everyone asks different questions for Rajiv’s card reading. After which we can see Rubina enjoying a nice relaxing session of physiotherapy.

Later on, we can see Nishant singing a parody about completing a stunt or aborting it which makes Rubina laugh and Nishant sings a couple more parodies like that.

Check out the vlog here:

While the stunts look super tough, it looks like the contestants had a gala time behind the scenes.

The finale is right around the corner and the audience can’t wait to see who wins this season.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: EXPLOSIVE! Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik have MASSIVE TIFF before performing the stunt

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Colors tv Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Nishant Jannat RAJIV ADATIA Kanika Faisal Rohit Shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 17:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Disha Parmar and Red Outfits – A Beautiful Combination
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar, who is currently seen on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 as Priya, looks stunning in red colour oufits....
Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! Did Rajiv Adatia call Pratik Sehajpal dumb?
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The shoot of...
Wow! Outfits of Jennifer Winget That Leaves Us in Awe
MUMBAI:Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget, makes us stare at her Instagram posts in awe as she slays all kinds of outfits...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has furthered my career and I can vouch that every actor would want to be a part of this iconic show: Navika Kotia
MUMBAI:  What better than being a part of a successful long-running show? Nothing that we can think of. Navika Kotia...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Emotional! Ali Asgar breaks down in tears as his daughter makes a shocking revelation
MUMBAI: This weekend episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to take the viewers on an emotional ride with 'Family...
Aww! Banni Chow: YuvAani recreate Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Fitoor Magic
MUMBAI:  Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making heads turn and gaining a lot of popularity. The...
RECENT STORIES
Disheartening! Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey mourns the demise of his father KD Shorey
Disheartening! Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey mourns the demise of his father KD Shorey