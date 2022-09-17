Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! Did Rajiv Adatia call Pratik Sehajpal dumb?

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi is over but the finale is yet to be out.

Rubina has her own YouTube channel on which she uploads videos frequently. She has been uploading vlogs from her time on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, she uploaded a video where we can see Rajv Adatia doing card readings for everybody and it is hilarious.

At first, he is doing a reading to find out who Kanika will choose for elimination. While it’s a no for Rubina, Nishant and Sriti, Rajiv says she will choose Jannat. Everyone has a big laugh about this.

Later, he does a card reading for Pratik which he finds funny and untrue so then Pratik does one for Rajiv if he will win the next task or get eliminated and if he will go to London or Ghatkopar. Pratik takes out a card and says Ghatkopar which makes everyone laugh out loud. This makes Rajiv call him dumb as he was randomly picking out cards.

Later on everyone asks different questions for Rajiv’s card reading. After which we can see Rubina enjoying a nice relaxing session of physiotherapy.

Later on, we can see Nishant singing a parody about completing a stunt or aborting it which makes Rubina laugh and Nishant sings a couple more parodies like that.

While the stunts look super tough, it looks like the contestants had a gala time behind the scenes.

The finale is right around the corner and the audience can’t wait to see who wins this season.

