Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann are at loggerheads as the Shakti actress accused Kanika of cheating in the game

Rubina and Kanika are at loggerheads and now in the new promo Rubina has accused Kanika of cheating in the task and the latter tries and defend herself.

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann are two strong contestants in the show and in the first – two episodes we have seen how they have gone all out to do the stunts and have given their best shot.

In the previous stunts, we did see how both Kanika and Rubina performed the elimination stunt and got saved and survived in the show.

In the upcoming episode, both Rubina and Kanika will be at loggerheads where Rubina will accuse the latter of cheating in the task.

When Rohit Shetty would ask what was the issue, that’s when Rubina will tell him that when there were changes to the stunt, that’s when Kanika’s phone rang and when she checked her search history it showed how to call an Ostrich and how to tame it.

Kanika is shocked at the accusation and she tried and defends herself where she tells that she doesn’t even know the meaning of “Tame”, and that she didn’t cheat or search for anything.

Rubina tells everyone that this is sheer disappointment, as everyone is trying their best.

Well, it will be interesting to see what would be Rohit Shetty’s response and how would he take the situation forward.

Latest Video