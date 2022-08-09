MIND-BLOWING! From owning a luxurious car to living in a plush apartment; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Sriti Jha’s lifestyle is worth taking a peek-in

MUMBAI : Sriti Jha is currently ruling several hearts with her performance in Colors Tv’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but unfortunately, she did not go through the elimination stunt against Jannat Zubair and the wild card stunt against Mr. Faisu.

Prior to this show, she was part of the Zee Tv and Balaji Telefilms show Kumkum Bhagya as Pragya Arora Mehra, wherein her chemistry with Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhishek Mehra was adored by their fans. Their fans called them #AbhiGya.

The talented actress has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

Sriti Jha has been a part of this industry for more than a decade.

She has been a part of the shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Balika Vadhu, and many more.

And reportedly, she will be a part of Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

So, here in this piece of information, we bring to you some amazing things about Sriti's life which will be a delight for the fans.

The actress hails from Begusarai, Bihar and she celebrates her birthday on 26 February. Her nicknames are Jhalli, Chashmish, Hawa Hawaai, Fuggi, and Titu.

She is a graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Sri Venkateswara College, New Delhi.

She belongs to a middle-class family and her family comprises her father – Mithlesh Jha, her mother, younger brother and elder sister –Meenakshi.

Apart from being an actress, she is also a poet. She loves to read, travel and dance. She knows to slackline and is a nature lover.

She owns a lavish house in Mumbai, and also a BMW-X6 and her speculative fees for per episode is 50 thousand rupees. Till now, she has garnered around 29 crores reportedly.

Talking about her personal life, it is believed that she dated Harshad Chopda, and Kunal Karan Kapoor in the past and now, it is believed that she is dating the Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja. However, her link-ups are not confirmed.

Her favourite actors are Hrithik Roshan, Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, Waheeda Rehman.

Her favorite films inlcude, Andaaz Apna Apna, Chupke Chupke, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.

She loves to eat, Samosas, Aloo Gobi, and Dal Chawal and her favourite destination is Pondicherry.

Her most favorite colours are Black, White and Red.

