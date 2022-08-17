Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Sriti Jha reveals who is the winner of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed the host Rohit Shetty.

One of the stunts was a car stunt where the contestants had to drive and not hit a block and if they do then a blast would take place.

Nishant had nailed the task and he got a hug from Rohit Shetty as he didn’t know driving in spite of that he drove the car and performed the stunt which was commendable.

Nishant recently took on his social media account and shared the video of the stunt and captioned it saying “On public demand & special training from Rohit Sir, I have decided to start a driving school, Driving ka pata nahi par 100% entertainment guaranteed hai. All in favour comment “Aye”

Now on this post, Sriti commented saying “Best driving best stunt best blast Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nishant”

Post this everyone is assuming that did the actress unknowingly write that Nishant is the winner of the show.

Well, it could be a possibility as the choreographer is doing the stunts brilliantly and is acing all stunts.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood,

