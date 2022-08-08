Exclusive! “Nishant and I should be doing a project together and I am sure it will happen soon” - Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is already trending on social media.

He is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pratik and asked him why he signed for a music video. During the interview, he also revealed if he and Nishant would do any project together in the future.

You have been part of many music videos. What was the one thing that drove you to say “Yes” to this one?

Until now all the music videos that I have shot for has been a good experience and the success of a song doesn’t belong to one person, it’s the hard work of 100- 1000 people who work behind it to make it a success and like I said all the music videos that I have done are special to me.

What are your fond memories from the shooting of this song?

I have the memory of the set-up of the song. I got to know so many things like they laid a black mat down where I had laid down and it looked so beautiful and I realised by laying a mat also a music video can look so beautiful. Shooting for the song was an amazing experience.

Fans would want to see you and Nishant in a song together someday, considering you guys are called Jay - Veeru of television. So will that happen in the near future?

In Shah Allah soon we should be working together, though there is no project or talks about it happening. But it should happen and it would be fun.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss, and today he has made his name in the entertainment business and has a massive fan following.

