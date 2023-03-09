Wow! Shreya Ghoshal joins Indian Idol as a permanent judge, here's what she has to say about it

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal’s die-hard fans have been closely acquainted with her roller-coaster journey as a successful singer. After years, Ghoshal is all set to return as a judge in the upcoming season of Indian Idol.

Recently, she decided to share her thoughts on her journey from a contestant to a judge and the joy of returning back to Indian Idol.

In a recent interview with Times of India, popular singer Shreya Ghoshal opened up on her journey and returning to the judge’s panel in the upcoming season of Indian Idol.

The melody queen talked about her journey as a contestant to now judging reality shows as she said, “My journey from being just a participant on a reality show to now judging none other than a fan favorite reality show like Indian Idol has been quite hard yet very rewarding. Shows like Indian Idol have always provided budding and aspiring artists with a national stage to showcase their talent and experience the real workings of the music industry. I have always been a loyal follower of this show and I am eagerly looking forward to commencing my journey as the judge on this highly anticipated season of Indian Idol.”

She further expressed her joy in returning to the vibrant world of the popular reality show and taking back her responsibilities as a judge as she said, “Re-entering this vibrant world of Indian Idol just feels like a joyful homecoming. I have always enjoyed my stint as a judge on Indian Idol Junior. However, there is an added layer of excitement and thrill for this particular edition of the show. I am also getting the privilege to get back with my fellow judges Vishal and Sanu Da. It is no less than an honor to look for and nurture the next wave of talent in India. It is a joy to witness the contestants’ beautiful journey toward becoming the next singing sensation of the country.”

Alongside Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Kumar Sanu will be judging the show. Even Hussain Kuwajerwala is returning to the show as a host after many years. The auditions have already commenced and the show will soon go on air on Sony TV.

