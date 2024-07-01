Wow! Shweta Tiwari opens up on film actors' looking down towards TV actors; Says 'Sometimes they make you feel small...'

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari, a television personality who appears in Rohit Shetty's debut online series Indian Police Force, spoke out on Friday about her experience working with the filmmaker. Shweta was a finalist on Rohit's reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi 12.

Shweta remarked on her participation in the series, “First of all, it was an honour to be part of Rohit Shetty cop universe. When I first received the call from the office, I said yes instantly. When they asked if I wanted to hear the part, I just said no.’”

Shweta Tiwari then revealed that she used to be afraid of Rohit Shetty when she appeared on Khatro Ke Khiladi 12. “I first met him during KKK, and I used to be very scared of him. I am still scared of him. The best part about him is how he makes everyone feel comfortable.”

Shweta added that she didn't feel 'small' working on Rohit's set because she was used to being on television. The actor stated, “When you meet filmy people, sometimes they make you feel you are small or you are from TV. But on this set, everyone had the same respect, the same value. It was amazing.”

“Also working with these legends out here.. People often say they don’t need to rehearse, and here they were rehearsing their lines. And on top of that, the team…they were so good. When they would set the scene with Rohit sir, I would wonder if we can match up to them. The way they delivered their dialogues. It was really an honour to be part of this cop world,” she continued.

