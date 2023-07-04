Wow! StarPlus show Faltu's leads, Niharika Chouksey and Akaash Singh's ship name, #fayaan, is in the news. Read on to know more

MUMBAI: It is Faltu's world, and fans love the current chemistry between Faltu and Ayaan. If sources are to be believed, then the current track will witness the 'You make my world go around' track, where the romance between the two will be at its best. 

 

Netizens have taken a liking to this couple. " We love the story and the subtle romantic moments between Faltu and Ayaan. They are flawless, and so natural, and it is sad that their performances are underrated. "#fayaan is the best, " says Mumbai-based teacher Tirumala Rao.

 

 Faltu, played by Nihiraka Chouksey, is praised for her performances; she has an aspirational dream to become a cricketer, while Ayaan plays a businessman from a wealthy family. Both are chalk and cheese, yet the romance is all set to bloom. " What we love about them is their look and their get-up, which are akin to the characters they are playing, which is very unlike in Indian serials.

"We look forward to watching their scenes and love #fayaan," says Maya More, a resident of Valsad. 

 

The story of Faltu is a powerful portrayal of the discrimination and prejudices faced by girls and women in many parts of rural India. "Despite being unwanted and dismissed by her community, Faltu refuses to conform to traditional gender roles and pursues her passion for cricket." Now her romantic moments with Ayaan have made this show a delight. " I can't get over #fayaan moments," 'says Rajesh Pawar, a resident of Nagpur. 

 

Her determination and resilience are admirable, and her ability to find joy and purpose in a society that constantly undermines her is inspiring. 

 

Introducing Ayaan and his willingness to mentor Faltu is a turning point in the story, as it offers her a chance to develop her skills and prove her worth.

The novel touches upon themes such as gender discrimination, class division, and the power of sports to unite people, making this show thought-provoking. But for now, fans can't wait to see #fayaan moments. Let the avalanche of romance begin.

 

