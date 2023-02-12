Wow: Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma and the cast of Kavya celebrate as they achieve a new goal!

MUMBAI: Kavya on Sony TV is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in the leading roles. The fresh pairing is being adored and the actors have smitten the audience with their chemistry.

The show has been presenting some high voltage drama around the narrative of how an IAS officer challenges the stereotypes of the society while serving the nation. The show revolves around how she balances her professional commitment s and manages her personal life as well. (Also Read: Kavya: OMG! Adhiraj notices Kavya fighting for justice while on his way to the airport )

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has had quite a good run and the cast are in a celebratory mood as they complete 50 episodes today. They shared a video of the team having a cake cutting ceremony and dancing together.

Take a look:

We wish the entire team of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon heartiest congratulations!

For the uninitiated, so far in the storyline Kavya seems to be dealing with a lot of problems as she has been asked to make a choice between her love and duty. Kavya will be seen giving up her love for Adiraj and getting married to Shubh. Adiraj will be extremely depressed and he will decide to shift abroad and study journalism. Giriraj will instead motivate him to become a politician and work in tandem with the journalists. However, Adiraj will choose to shift abroad and will hence part ways with Kavya. (Also Read: Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Oh No! Shubham's Anger Erupts as Adhiraj and Kavya Grow Closer)

