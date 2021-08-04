Wow! Taarak Mehta fame Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu’s UNBELIEVABLE TRANSFORMATION impresses fans; SEE PICTURES

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. It sure is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms by episode count. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans.

Nidhi Bhanushali too came into limelight after working in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She rose to fame as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The actress has undergone a drastic transformation over the years. Seen as child actress Sonu in the sitcom, in real life Nidhi has been experimenting with her looks and fans can’t believe she is the same girl they saw on TV. Several fans took to one of her gorgeous pictures and commented: ‘Where is Sonu’ and ‘What has happened to the Sonu’. While many commented with heart-shape and fire-emojis, one of the users wrote, “You are working at wrong place u probably should go to Disney.” In another picture, she can be seen sporting dreadlock, Nidhi channels her inner Bohemian vibes in dainty jewellery pieces, sea-shell anklet and a poses perfectly.

Also, Nidhi Bhanushali is a water baby and her pictures serve as proof. The actress can be seen practicing underwater meditation effortlessly. Nidhi aka Sonu is highly-skilled. Practicing singing, drawing, Nidhi loves to explore her artistic side and is quite a pro at it.

Nidhi loves to experiment with her looks. Sporting a short hairstyle, septum rings, bold and quirky looks, Sonu’s style is quite chic and lovable. The actress also often posts her no make-up face looking flawless as ever.

Take a look at some of her pictures here.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA