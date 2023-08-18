Wow! Take a look at the inspiring stories of the Bigg Boss stars

Bigg Boss has been the most loved reality show. The show has proved to be a big platform for many people. The participants of the show have gained so much love and respect from everyone.
Abdu Rozik

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been the most loved reality show. The show has proved to be a big platform for many people. The participants of the show have gained so much love and respect from everyone. 

Many have got some amazing shows and have become very popular in the entertainment industry. People with no big background have got a huge platform and their journey today has been very inspirational. 

Here’s a list of Bigg Boss contestants who have inspiring rags to riches stories.

1. Abdu Rozik

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik lives a lavish life today but there was a time when he struggled financially. He used to literally sing on streets to earn money.

2. Nora Fatehi

Nora started as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She had to face a lot of hardships when she came to India to make her career. However, post her Bigg Boss journey, she gained immense popularity and love.

3. Shiv Thakare

Shiv lived in slums and was not financially strong. He used to sell milk packets and newspapers to help his father. His journey started with Roadies and later he gained fame after winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2. He then became popular with Bigg Boss 16.

4. Uorfi Javed

Uorfi has had a tough journey. She had left her house when she was young as her parents did not support her. She also had revealed once that she is the only earning member for a family of seven. She rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT.

5. Jad Hadid

Jad was abandoned by his divorced parents when he was just 3 years old. He revealed that he used to eat from the leftovers at restaurants. However, he never gave up and made his way.

6. MC Stan

MC Stan has always spoken about his life in slums. He said that he has seen financial issues in his life but now with his hardwork he has earned a lot.

7. Siddharth Bhardwaj

Siddharth had to work in call centers when he came to Mumbai. He later participated in Splitsvilla and then Bigg Boss.

8. Manisha Rani

Manisha has also faced a lot in her life. She worked as waitress and background dancer at weddings and events. She started her journey as a choreographer.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

