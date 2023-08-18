Wow! Take a look at the most ideal husbands of Indian television soaps

TV shows have become an integral part of our lives. We all love to see ourselves in the characters we see on-screen. TV couples make us believe in love. It feels special to see how the husbands on the show treat their wives.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 21:30
Gaurav

MUMBAI: TV shows have become an integral part of our lives. We all love to see ourselves in the characters we see on-screen. TV couples make us believe in love. It feels special to see how the husbands on the show treat their wives. TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store have shown us what ideal husbands are. Here’s a list of the best husbands of Hindi TV shows.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty exposes the reality of the contestants of the show

1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu has made many mistakes in his life but he loves Akshara dearly. Now, he has also realised his mistake and did not step back from apologising to Akshara.

2. Who doesn't wish for a husband like Anuj Kapadia? Anuj supports his wife, motivates her and takes care of her. And how to forget his romantic side!

3. Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi knows the right way to maintain a balance between his mother and his wife. Well, that is the most important job of a husband. He also loves his wife and supports her.

4. Many would not agree with Vanraj being an ideal husband because of what he did to Anupamaa. But now, he has been caring for Kavya and also supports her.

5. Though Virat loved Pakhi but after marrying Sai, he did not even look at her. He was loyal to his wife and supported her. He did make mistakes but also apologised.

6. Ram Kapoor is an ideal husband. He has supported Priya and even her family a lot.

7. Kartik is the most loved character. The way he supported Naira in front of his family is not easy. He took care of her while she faced a lot of medical issues.

8. Manish Goenka tops the list for us. He has been Swarna's biggest support. He respects her and gives her all the freedom. We also love their cute romance.

Also read - Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks her silence on her dad participating in Bigg Boss Season 17 and talks about her support for Abhishek Malhan during Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale

9. Abhi and Pragya's love story won hearts. Abhi was separated from Pragya many times but he always remained loyal.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Harshad Chopda Gaurav Khanna Shaheer Sheikh Sudhanshu Pandey Neil Bhatt Nakuul Mehta Mohsin Khan Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Aamir Khan reveals details about his 'economical' marriage with Reena Dutta, read to know more
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan got married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, in 1986. Reportedly, Reena, who was...
Wow! Take a look at the most ideal husbands of Indian television soaps
MUMBAI: TV shows have become an integral part of our lives. We all love to see ourselves in the characters we see on-...
What! Is Ananya Panday a part of Aryan Khan's debut series? Read to find out
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her OTT debut with 'Call Me Bae', is reportedly going to be a part of...
Must read! Have a look at the dating history of Taali actress Sushmita Sen
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen and her alleged love affairs often leave many curious about why the men didn't stay in her life,...
Wow! Here's why fans and critics have a liking for Ayushmann Khurrana starrers, read to find out
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana may have kicked off his journey as the Roadies winner in 2004, followed by a successful...
Sad! Ananya Panday opens up on what it is like to get trolled as an actor, 'It hurts...'
MUMBAI: When Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, little did...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan
Woah! Aamir Khan reveals details about his 'economical' marriage with Reena Dutta, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant
Shocking! From Rakhi Sawant to Rashami Desai, these actresses accused their husbands of Domestic abuse
Rupali
Aww! Rupali Ganguly fondly talks about her husband and how he has supported her throughout her career
Harsh Rajput
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput reveals if he is interested in doing reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi; shares his views on how he handles social media
Amitabh Bachchan
Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he does not share a typical father-son bond with son Abhishek Bachchan
Namita Thapar
What! Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar reacts to people spotting non-veg in her latest social media post, says “intolerance has reached new heights…”
Tejasswi Prakash
Wow! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra spark wedding rumors yet again, check out some of their coziest pictures together