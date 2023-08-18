Wow! Take a look at the most ideal husbands of Indian television soaps

MUMBAI: TV shows have become an integral part of our lives. We all love to see ourselves in the characters we see on-screen. TV couples make us believe in love. It feels special to see how the husbands on the show treat their wives. TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store have shown us what ideal husbands are. Here’s a list of the best husbands of Hindi TV shows.

1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu has made many mistakes in his life but he loves Akshara dearly. Now, he has also realised his mistake and did not step back from apologising to Akshara.

2. Who doesn't wish for a husband like Anuj Kapadia? Anuj supports his wife, motivates her and takes care of her. And how to forget his romantic side!

3. Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi knows the right way to maintain a balance between his mother and his wife. Well, that is the most important job of a husband. He also loves his wife and supports her.

4. Many would not agree with Vanraj being an ideal husband because of what he did to Anupamaa. But now, he has been caring for Kavya and also supports her.

5. Though Virat loved Pakhi but after marrying Sai, he did not even look at her. He was loyal to his wife and supported her. He did make mistakes but also apologised.

6. Ram Kapoor is an ideal husband. He has supported Priya and even her family a lot.

7. Kartik is the most loved character. The way he supported Naira in front of his family is not easy. He took care of her while she faced a lot of medical issues.

8. Manish Goenka tops the list for us. He has been Swarna's biggest support. He respects her and gives her all the freedom. We also love their cute romance.

9. Abhi and Pragya's love story won hearts. Abhi was separated from Pragya many times but he always remained loyal.

