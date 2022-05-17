WOW! Take a look at the sneak peek from the dreamy wedding of MaAn in Anupamaa, Check out the pictures

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

The most awaited MaAn wedding is finally happening and fans are super excited. After Anuj aka Gaurav's groom look goes viral. Here comes the first-ever look at Anuj and Anupamaa. Wherein the duo completely compliments each other with a red and white theme and also are the perfect blends for the traditional Gujarati wedding. Take a look at the most manifested on-screen wedding of MaAn.



Meanwhile, in the show, Anupama says that she is with her and she remembers her marriage and remains speechless.

Kinjal says that it is okay if she cannot be with her all the time and requests her to visit her often and hold her baby for the first time as she wants Anupama's qualities in her baby.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

